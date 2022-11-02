9 events to check out in Dayton and beyond this weekend

Details: Paula Poundstone has done voice over work for animated television programs for decades, appeared on panel shows and done some acting. She will always be best known for her stand-up comedy career she launched in the late 1980s. In March 2020, Time magazine named her 1990 special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” one of the “Five Funniest Stand-up Specials Ever.”

Cost: $43.50 to $49.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Rhonda Vincent

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Bluegrass was still very much a man’s game when Rhonda Vincent released her solo debut, “New Dreams and Sunshine,” in 1988. She established herself the following decade before beginning a run in the 2000s that saw her winning Female Vocalist of the Year more than a half-dozen times at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. Her latest release is the Grammy-nominated 2021 album, “Music Is What I See.”

Cost: $35 to $45 in advance

More info: sorgoperahouse.org

3. Monster Jam

When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Details: This year marks the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam, the traveling motorsports show featuring supercharged trucks competing in Freestyle, Skills and Racing challenges. While drivers are always subject to change, scheduled competitors include Krysten Anderson in Grave Digger, Elvis Lainez in El Toro Loco and Shane Phreed in Hooked.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

4. “Broadway Bound”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday opening weekend, and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday the following weekends, Nov. 4 through 20

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: “Broadway Bound,” the tale of two brothers in a comedy writing team, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1987. It is the final part of Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age trilogy that includes “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “Biloxi Blues.”

Cost: $21 adults, $19 seniors and $14 students; season tickets are available

More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org

5. Dayton Train Show

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: November is Model Railroading Month and, fittingly, that means it’s time for the 46th annual Original Dayton Train Show. “Honoring the Hobby of Model Railroading” is the theme of this year’s event, which is presented by the Division 3, Mid-Central Region of the National Model Railroad Association.

Cost: $8 adults, children 12 and younger free with paid adult

More info: 937-424-6413 or www.modelraildayton.com

6. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at this art hop encompassing exhibit openings at various galleries, numerous entertainment options, dining and shopping deals, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

7. Amy Lynn Powell

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The Contemporary Dayton hosts Artist Talk: Amy Lynn Powell. The Dayton-based photographer will discuss her work in a conversation with Stacy Kranitz. Powell’s work is currently part of “FotoFocus Biennial 2002: World Record,” on display at The Contemporary, September 16 through December 24. The exhibition also features work by Teju Cole and James Nares. This Artist Talk will also stream online.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-3822 or codayton.org

8. “White Christmas”

When: 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 31

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: The 2000 stage adaptation of “White Christmas” is based on the classic 1954 holiday film. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances.

Cost: $67-$78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

9. Hodgetwins

When: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Keith and Kevin Hodge, known professionally as the Hodgetwins, made their name on YouTube before taking their show to public arenas. The siblings are in town for a one-nighter with two shows.

Cost: $48; the 7 p.m. show is sold out

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.