‘A food lover’s dream come true’: Dayton Food Truck Association rally at fairgrounds this weekend

“It’s going to be a food lover’s dream come true,” said Dayton Food Truck Association President Cory Thompson. “From savory to sweet, there’s something for everyone. Come hungry and explore a diverse culinary experience.”

Food trucks planning to attend the event include:

The Barking Burger Food Truck Company

Childers’ Chimney Cakes

D fish D chicken

Freakin Rican’s

Go Crazzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar

Jars By Jas

Spicey Rooster

Thai1On

Wannabe Tacos

Trey’s Lemonade Stand

“Beyond the amazing food, you can expect a lively atmosphere and the chance to support local businesses,” Thompson said.

Thompson wanted to create a rally in Montgomery County after years of attending other county food truck rallies.

“There are large food truck rallies in other counties — Miami County, Darke County — and these food truck rallies have upwards to 60-70 plus food trucks,” Thompson said. “Dayton has a large community of food trucks and the talk amongst most of us is we have to get into these other rallies in other counties.”

He said he never understood why no one took the time to do one in Montgomery County, so that’s what he set out to do this year.

The Dayton Food Truck Association has more than 40 members stretching from Sidney to Cincinnati. Thompson, who owns What The Taco?! food truck, said he’s looking forward to showcase the best of the association

This event is the perfect opportunity for those planning to host a corporate event to try a variety of vendors serving the Dayton region.

MORE DETAILS

The Montgomery County Food Truck Rally will be from noon to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp. There will be free admission and parking.

For more information, visit the rally’s event page on Facebook.