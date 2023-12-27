A look back at the top stories in the Dayton region in 2023

2 elections in the fight over abortion rights

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The fight over abortion rights in Ohio lasted months, covered two elections and led to protests at the Ohio Statehouse.

Knowing that a group was collecting signatures to place an issue that would enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution on the November ballot, some Ohio Republicans moved to set a special August election — after lawmakers disallowed nearly all special August elections months earlier — for a single issue: Raising the threshold to make changes to the Ohio Constitution.

August’s Issue 1 would have required a supermajority of voters (60%) to pass future constitutional amendments. It would have increased the requirement for gathering signatures to get a proposed amendment on the ballot, from 5% of the electorate in 44 counties to that level in all 88 counties.

Abortion rights activists were furious at what they saw as lawmakers rigging the system to avoid abortion rights. Supporters said they wanted to protect the Ohio Constitution from frivolous changes, especially those funded by out-of-state interests.

On Aug. 8, Issue 1 failed 57%-43%.

We then moved on to November’s Issue 1, which was proposed to set abortion rights in the state constitution.

On Nov. 7, that Issue 1 passed 57%-43%.

With its passage, the Ohio Constitution now protects the right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability but gives way for the state to enact laws that limit abortions thereafter, except in cases where the life or the health of the mother is at risk.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in that tomorrow I’m going to be able to see patients and tell them, ‘Yeah, you can come back next week, it’ll be okay. Nothing’s going to happen,’” said Dr. Catherine Romanos, an abortion provider for Kettering’s Womens Med.

Walmart shooting and questions about pink-slipping

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Dayton Daily News investigated how the man who shot four people at a Beavercreek Walmart last month obtained a gun days before the shooting, despite being “pink slipped” for mental health emergencies twice last year.

Our reporting revealed how gaps in the mental health system can allow someone to be pink slipped but never adjudicated in court, and therefore legally allowed to have a gun. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for laws to help keep weapons from people who are a risk to themselves or others.

We also obtained records suggesting a possible racial motive to the shooting and reported how a proposed state law could deter local law enforcement officers from helping investigate crimes related to federal gun laws — such as the joint investigation involving Beavercreek police and the FBI.

Major business win with Joby Aviation

The birthplace of aviation will be home to a new type of innovation in flight — the world’s largest facility to make so-called “flying cars” — according to a major announcement from state officials and the company Joby Aviation in September.

Joby will build an aircraft production facility near the Dayton International Airport to build electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, the company and state officials announced.

The deal is projected to create up to 2,000 jobs; the total $500 million investment is supported by up to $325 million in state and local incentives.

Economic development officials say the deal is a huge win for the region. Additional details are expected in coming months.

Push for lawmakers’ help on steep rise in property values

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The steep rise in property values and the implications for homeowners’ taxes were major issues throughout the region all year.

A state-mandated review of taxable property values this year led to an average countywide increase in residential property values of 34% in Montgomery County and 30% in Greene County. This is a historic increase fueled by a red hot housing market.

Property owners pushed back, asking for help from state lawmakers to combat the coming increase in property taxes.

The state budget passed last summer created a Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform. They have until Dec. 31, 2024 to come up with recommendations on changes on how values and taxes are done.

The Ohio Senate also passed the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, which would limit taxable value for older residents and change the role of the Ohio Department of Taxation in mandating certain levels of increases.

The bill’s changes await approval from the Ohio House before the bill is sent to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Investigating Medicaid estate recovery, which cripples some families

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Ohioans are calling for reforms to the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s estate recovery processes in the wake of the Dayton Daily News revealing how the program impacts residents after the death of a loved one.

Our investigation found Ohio Medicaid is more aggressive than other states in recouping Medicaid costs from deceased residents and is in the minority of states that puts liens on Medicaid recipients’ properties.

We told the stories of Ohio residents who feared they would lose their homes after the state puts liens on the properties to recoup medical debt from a deceased family member.

Our reporting revealed how estate recovery collects less than 1% of what the program pays out, and can sometimes charge more than services rendered.

After we informed readers that Ohio Medicaid was accepting public comment on the program, members of the public overwhelmingly asked the state to reform the program. We will continue covering this issue and any potential changes to the program in 2024.

The loss of Mikesell’s, a beloved Dayton business

After more than 112 years as a Dayton-area business, iconic potato chip producer Mikesell’s announced in February they were selling the business to another Ohio company.

The brand continues to exist after being sold to Conn’s Potato Chips in Zanesville. But the company’s Dayton facility was shut down and local employees let go.

“To continue to protect the Mikesell’s brand, so it can remain viable in the market and continue to move forward, Mikesell’s is announcing that it intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

Deadly Northwestern school bus crash leads to charges, task force

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Aiden Clark, 11, was killed and dozens of others were injured when a minivan went left of center and struck a Northwestern Local Schools bus in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) on Aug. 22 — the first day of the new school year.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, the driver of the minivan, is charged with fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide and first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter.

The community responded in multiple ways. More than 1,000 toys were donated and collected for children at Dayton Children’s Hospital just before Christmas in honor of Clark and Barrett Fitzsimmons, who died in 2019 from pediatric cancer at the age of 9.

A task force was also created to address school bus safety. The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group, created by Gov. Mike DeWine, met six times this year to hear from school administrators, bus drivers, safety experts and others about current practices and what more can be done to ensure maximal safety on Ohio school buses. The task force will release its recommendations in early January.

Rumble stripes were also installed on the stretch of road where the crash happened in an attempt to keep vehicles from passing over the center line.

Recreational marijuana program passes, but leaves questions

Credit: AP Credit: AP

While the fight for abortion rights received a majority of the statewide attention in the November election, the other major change came when voters approved Issue 2, which legalized recreational marijuana growth and use by adults. It passed 57%-43%.

The law went into effect on Dec. 7. Ohioans age 21 and over can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form and grow up to six marijuana plants per adult (capped at 12 plants per household).

But residents trying to legally buy marijuana from a dispensary will have to continue waiting. The regulation of dispensaries as mandated by Issue 2 would not be in place until mid-2024 to allow them to sell.

In the process of encouraging changes to the law by Ohio legislators — which did not happen by year’s end — Gov. Mike DeWine singled out Trotwood’s Best Buds Depot as an example of confusion or possible deception about what Ohioans could buy legally.

Trotwood police earlier this year investigated the business, and found products that were legal even before the law change because they contain less than .3% THC — the ingredient in marijuana that gets you high. But the company advertises products with THC levels 76 times that.

Challenges to books and movies in local schools

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

This year saw an increase both locally and nationally in the number of challenges to books and movies in schools.

A Dayton Daily News investigation in the spring found multiple examples across the area. The content challenged included the movies “Avengers: Endgame” and “Glory” and books “Ritu Weds Chandni,” “Ellen Foster” and “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl.”

Enough challenges were happening that, in the summer, the board of directors at Dayton Metro Library declared the library system a Book Sanctuary, joining more than 2,400 libraries across the United States that seek out books that have been subject to bans or attempted bans, making them available for patrons to check out.

In the fall, the Scholastic Book Fair, which is hosted by several local districts, said it created a new collection, “Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice,” which is an optional selection for schools that includes authors who are Black, LGBTQ+, immigrants and more that can be displayed separately. Critics said that made it easier to remove those books, while the fair said it was trying to help school employees who face stricter laws.

Scholastic later said it will take out the additional display case beginning next January and allow the books to be displayed among others.

Montgomery County Jail deaths lead state

Dayton Daily News reporting revealed more inmates died at the Montgomery County jail this year than all of 2021 and 2022 combined, leading to calls for the community to take action.

Our analysis of state data showed more people died after coming into custody at the Montgomery County jail this year than any other jail in Ohio. There were seven deaths from January through July, and this month a man died after being transferred from the jail to the hospital.

We looked into what was causing this rash of fatalities, and what county officials are doing about it.

County leaders in September announced a $20 million renovation project at the Montgomery County Jail that will create more than 100 medical beds for inmates.