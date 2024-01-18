‘A new landmark for the university and the city’: UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts enters soft opening stage

· A 386-seat concert hall, which can be acoustically tuned for musical performances from small ensembles to large orchestras

· An experimental theater with 244 seats and flexible space for performances that allow lighting and sound from any angle

· A visual arts gallery with space, lighting and audio visual connections for two- and three-dimensional as well as digital art

· Experiential learning facilities for Flyer TV, Flyer Radio and Flyer News, including a TV studio, control room, video-editing lab, radio studio and audio production suite.

“We’re excited to have this space that will be easy to find, easy to participate in — just a new landmark for the university and the city,” said College of Arts and Sciences Dean Danielle Poe. “The architects truly designed something that would be welcoming and signal that we are the University of Dayton. We want to be invitational (and) we want to be collaborative. Our spaces were designed to complement the arts already happening here. We don’t want to compete — we want to collaborate.”

The visual arts gallery is among Poe’s favorite features. In addition to allowing more room for larger works, the gallery comes with stronger lighting capabilities which will elevate the look and scope of its various exhibitions.

“We’ve never had the ability to shift so many of our walls to have lighting available at any angle (and) to be able to bring in 2D art, 3D art, digital art and very large pieces of art,” Poe said. “(We also) have the preparation space that our students, staff and faculty need to get it ready.”

Departmental growth

J.D. Wentzel, a senior communications major, serves as Flyer TV manager and hopes to pursue a career as a documentary filmmaker. He’s pleased to have an opportunity to finish his final semester inside the Glass Center’s professional studios featuring state-of-the-art technology.

“A lot of our classes are hands-on,” Wentzel explained. “Student work can now be professional-grade since we have access to more equipment that will really make our projects more professional, which is exciting. It’s really cool to see our department (grow) and double in size.”

He also appreciates faculty allowing students accessibility to the facilities at their convenience.

“All the faculty have made it very clear that this is our space, so we can freely (be) here and use everything we want,” Wentzel said. “We didn’t have that in our old space, so it’s cool to get our hands on new equipment and new resources.”

Lizzie Presock, a freshman early childhood education major, and Brynn Alexander, a freshman in the pre-law program, are also excited to utilize the Glass Center this semester while studying stage makeup, an experiential course that is open to all university students.

“It’s such a gorgeous building,” Alexander said. “I’m (studying) makeup because I want to be a well-rounded lawyer — not a lawyer that’s very rigid and only took criminal justice classes.”

Presock has a passion for special effects makeup and looks forward to building her portfolio.

“I’ve always enjoyed turning myself into different characters,” Presock said.

The Concert Hall, which is slated to host performances beginning in mid-February, is still under construction but Poe promises expert acoustics and sound for students and audience alike.

“If we have a chamber concert, there will be an intimate sound (and) an intimate feel,” Poe said. “If we have a symphonic orchestra (concert), there will be a bigger, (fuller) sound in the space. Our students will have the experience of performing as they would in professional spaces, which is something we’re incredibly proud of. Our students in the theater and orchestra come from every major in the university.”

The Experimental Theater, which will be able to provide theater in-the-round, will debut April 19-20 with a production of “Godspell.” The timeless, biblical musical featuring music and lyrics by “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz will be a collaboration between the UD Opera Workshop and the Theatre, Dance and Performance Technology Department.

“Students have been rehearsing and honing their craft throughout the semester and April is that moment when things are all coming together,” Poe said. “April is such a beautiful month in Dayton and a great time to plan as many activities as possible before our May graduation and to reuse this space in big ways and to sometimes have performances in both spaces as well as a gallery exhibit.”

Community connection

The Glass Center, designed to meet LEED-gold environmental standards, was designed in consultation with local arts organizations to complement existing venues in the region. It was supported by more than 120 donors, including faculty and staff, and Martha M. Walter, whose 2002 bequest for a future arts center was critical to making the facility possible.

The grand opening celebration will be April 13.

Poe believes the arts are integral to a UD education for all students. She views the Glass Center as a fitting, high caliber reflection of the university’s desire to offer new opportunities for learning and community connection.

“We have so many opportunities for people to come and join us at performances and to see this beautiful space for yourself,” Poe said. “I’m looking forward to meeting people as they experience the Roger Glass Center for the Arts.”

For a complete schedule of events, visit https://udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php.

Inaugural event

What: The first exhibition for the Roger Glass Center for the Arts Gallery, called “Get Together”

When: Opening reception 12:30-4 p.m. Jan. 27; exhibit through March 17

Where: Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

More info: Exhibit of more than 85 local artists and arts professionals from the community with all major educational institutions participating as well as many local professional artists and community staples, according to the University of Dayton. “The idea is to have everyone ‘get together’ to celebrate the new art center’s opening and the arts community in general,” states the school’s website.

Online: udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php

