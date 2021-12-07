A one-of-a-kind cheese adventure awaits at Dayton Arcade

The Arcade closed almost immediately after the Holly Days event in 1993 with the abandoned decor that could be seen from the windows since it closed. After an almost 30-year hiatus, Holly Days is back beginning today through Thursday featuring a local artisan gift market, live holiday entertainment, food and drink, and festive surprises in the Rotunda.

There are many surprises and cool moments being planned over the course of the event, but one sounds like it’s not to be missed.