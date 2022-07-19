BreakingNews
JUST IN: New Dayton food hall sets opening date
dayton logo
X

A sneak peek inside West Social Tap & Table Food Hall in the Wright Dunbar Neighborhood.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top