Acton not running for U.S. Senate; calls on Ohioans to inspire a culture of commitment to each other

Acton noted that the state and country’s future isn’t just up to elected officials.

“It is up to all of us. We must co-create an Ohio that ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all,” she said.

Though she is not running for office, Acton said it has been her “privilege” to witness Ohioans’ “courage, determination and resiliency.”

Acton also thanked those who supported her as she considered running for office.

“I especially wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked quietly behind the scenes to help me consider this path,” she said.

Since Republican Rob Portman announced that he is not seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, multiple Ohio leaders and politicians have announced they are considering or are planning to run for the position.