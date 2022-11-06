Agency opens new training center in Dayton to offer weatherization program for low-income residents

“Weatherization has been in place for many, many years and it’s probably the best-kept secret,” she said. “We will have our technicians come into homes and do a complete energy audit and discern the effectiveness of all of the energy in someone’s home and then based upon that energy audit, they may be eligible for a new furnace, a new water heater, insulation. Everything that we can do to make a home more energy efficient and safer.”

“And then the amount of savings is just extraordinary. Over time, it’s one of those amazing investments where over a period of time we see such a great return on that investment. So it’s truly a quality of life issue,” she said.

Anyone interested in the services can go online to learn more at https://miamivalleycap.org/weatherization/.

The new training center is a collaboration between MVCAP and Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development and will offer people training for a stable job, she said.

“They all have to have a variety of certifications, every single person who works here,” Stempler said. “What’s really cool about it is you can have somebody who has no experience or education and bring them in at this bottom level at a very decent starting salary. And within a very short period of time, they can be making a livable wage and there’s a career path they can move up. They can stay with weatherization, they can go into HVAC companies. It’s just a great opportunity.”