Air Force Band of Flight to perform at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Ticket requests can be made by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/. Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of their ticket request.

The Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, performs more than 250 concerts and shows annually.

Since its founding in 1942, the band has performed for presidents and vice presidents, visiting heads of state, cabinet officers, members of Congress, U.S. and foreign military leaders, and millions of Americans and foreign citizens.

Admission and parking are free at the museum, and the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The entrance to the museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

The museum will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), re-opening on its normal schedule on Dec. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will also close on Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day), re-opening on its normal schedule on Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.