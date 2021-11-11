Air Force Marathon military discount to include veterans, military service members

The Air Force Marathon military discount is being expanded to include veterans and ROTC members. The discount also includes active duty, reservists and National Guard members.
Those who qualify will receive $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series or $5 off the 10K and 5K.
“The Air Force Marathon is thrilled to be able to extend a registration discount to those who have proudly served their country and have turned to a new chapter in their lives. Once a veteran, always a veteran,” race director Brandon Hough said.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.usafmarathon.com/.
The 2022 marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 16. The Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, as well as the Tailwind Trot and 5K. An after party is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17.
Event organizers will continue to monitor coronavirus trends and local guidance to provide a safe experience for the community and all attendees.
About the Author