Air Force Museum celebrates service’s 75th anniversary

Here, you’ll find the pen former President Donald Trump used to sign the new service into being, as well as uniforms, space-related vehicles and rockets, explanations of history, missions and more.

Starting Saturday, visitors can also explore the 5,000-square-foot “Above and Beyond” exhibition, which offers an interactive demonstration of the forces and physics involved in flight.

Here, museum-goers can can experience flight simulation, immersive theater, touch-table displays and augmented reality exhibits.

“Getting up off the ground, you know there are some forces we have to interact with — lift, weight, thrust, drag,” said Mike Brimmer, chief of the museum’s education division. “With every flying object, including birds and drones or satellites, rockets, airplanes, all have to contend with the same forces of flight. And this exhibit illustrates that.”

Want to design a virtual plane? Here, you can do that.

A flight design station at the "Above and Beyond" exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 15.

The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. Be aware if you visit Saturday that close to 8,000 runners will be on or near museum grounds for the running of four Air Force Marathon races.

The museum — which itself is readying to celebrate its centennial anniversary next spring — features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

For more information, go to https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/75th-anniversary/.