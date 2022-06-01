Air Force Museum gears up for a busy summer

The display of these craft is a big deal for many people, noted Doug Lantry, an historian for the museum.

“I think what draws people to things like that is the sense of a time machine,” Lantry said. “Seeing them fly and hearing the noise that they make really comes as close as you can get to actually travelling back in time. You’re seeing and hearing what people 75 to 80 years ago saw and heard.”

Lantry is looking forward to the chance to look inside the B-17 Memphis Belle, which will be opened up this weekend.

Caption Cockpit of the B-17F Memphis Belle plane on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Air Force photo. Caption Cockpit of the B-17F Memphis Belle plane on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Air Force photo.

Following more than a decade of restoration work, the museum publicly unveiled the restored Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle in 2018, exactly 75 years after its crew completed its historic 25th bombing mission over Nazi-controlled Europe in 1943.

“It’s the real thing,” Lantry said. “Being able to look inside of it is not something that happens every day. I highly recommend that.”

The aircraft is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. The viewing is limited to 500 people daily, the museum said.

There will also be a B-25 flyover of the museum at about 9 a.m. Sunday. (Flyovers and departures depend on weather conditions.)

As the Sept. 18 birthday of the Air Force approaches, much more is planned. A traveling exhibit of the Korean War Memorial will visit the museum June 25 and 26. In August, there will be events around the Vietnam Memorial, featuring a traveling exhibit of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.

More on Air Force Museum events can be found on the museum’s web site, at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/.

The museum, 1100 Spatz St., can be accessed at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is free.