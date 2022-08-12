Air Force Museum schedules B-52 flyover, traveling veteran tribute

Panel 44 is a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial containing the names of 337 American service members who died between March 9 to 16, 1968. The panel was originally produced in 1982 to go on display in Washington D.C., but was ultimately not placed because of a crack.

The B-52 Stratofortress flyover is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug.19. It is weather-dependent.

The mighty B-52 has been in service since 1954. The Air Force describes it as the “backbone of the strategic bomber force for the United States.”

The bomber can drop or launch the widest array of weapons in the U.S. inventory, the Air Force says, including gravity bombs, cluster bombs, precision guided missiles and more.

The Vietnam Memorial will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 to 21, located outside the museum near the flag pole.

Sept. 18 this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. A complete schedule of events and exhibits is available at https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/75th-anniversary/.