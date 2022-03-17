Air Force Museum to celebrate 75th anniversary of U.S. Air Force with planned events

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the force with a series of commemorative events and exhibits through September.
With the theme of “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive – The Air Force at 75,” the anniversary celebrations will highlight the U.S. Air Force and Department of the Air Force’s commitment to “fly, fight and win – delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation,” the museum said in a statement.
“The museum will commemorate the anniversary by combining events and exhibits that celebrate the achievements of the U.S. Air Force since its inception, as well as the continued development of our airmen, guardians and technology in the years to come,” the statement reads.
Located on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at 1100 Spaatz St., the museum will host new exhibits honoring Air Force humanitarian and combat search and rescue missions, as well as memorial exhibits for World War II and the Korean War.
From Aug. 18 through 22, the museum will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall, an 80% replica of the Vietnam Wall bearing the names of more than 58,000 service members killed in Vietnam.
Events will include movie showings, open aircrafts, fly-overs, a re-enactor encampment, veteran speakers, and other family-friendly activities.
For a complete list of all scheduled events, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.
Admission to the Air Force Museum is free. The museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles, missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space, drawing more than 800,000 visitors from around the world yearly.
Scheduled 75th Anniversary events and exhibits include:
- “A Force for Good – Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions” This new permanent exhibit open now in the Global Reach Gallery. A Grand Opening celebration scheduled Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. will include demonstrations, hands-on activities for visitors of all ages, and guest speakers.
- “From Yesterday to Tomorrow: Celebrating 75 Years of the Department of the Air Force” A new special exhibit opening April 29 in the Cold War Art Gallery will convey the U.S. Air Force’s impact through national defense, and technological and social progress impacting people around the world.
- New Aircraft Arrival: KC-135, Scheduled for arrival in late April, this aircraft is the first to conduct an aerial refueling between three aircraft connected to each other simultaneously.
- Mercury-Atlas 9 (Faith 7) Spacecraft Replica, Tentatively scheduled for display in the Missile Gallery this summer.
- WWII Memorial Exhibit, June 4-6, 2022 A weekend of activities featuring a replica of the Washington D.C. WWII Memorial. Additional family-friendly activities include a reenactor encampment, fly-overs and indoor events.
- Korea Memorial Exhibit, June 25-26, 2022 Visit a replica exhibit of Washington D.C.’s Korean War memorial, hear the living history from museum volunteers sharing the vital role that many of the museum’s aircraft played in this war, and visit the Air Force Museum Foundation Theatre to see Korean War related movies.
- Space Celebration, July 30 – Aug 7, 2022 A free and unique Space Celebration offering something for the whole family including guest speakers, space-themed exhibits, simulator rides, a build-and-launch rocket activity and an After Dark (21+) ticketed event.
- Vietnam Memorial Wall, August 18-22, 2022 The museum will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Traveling Wall, an 80% replica of the Vietnam Wall bearing the names of more than 58,000 service members killed in Vietnam. As a backdrop for this memorial, the museum will host aerial events, a fly-over and more.
- “Panel 44 – 8 Days in March” Aug. 16-Sept 24 Panel 44 is a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial containing the names of 337 American service members who died between March 9 -16, 1968. This 900-pound exhibit will be located inside the 4th building.
- Air Force Birthday Celebration Weekend, Sept. 17-18 The museum will have events throughout the weekend that include open aircrafts, family-centered activities/contests, special veteran speakers, and of course cake.
- A-1H – Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Skyraider New exhibit highlighting combat search and rescue missions anticipated in fall 2022.
