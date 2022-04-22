Air fryers, overhead garage racks, ceramic knives recalled due to injury risks

For more information, consumers can visit the CPSC recall listing, use Insignia’s recall website, check Best Buy’s website or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 during business hours.

Overhead garage storage racks

Eagle Industrial Group is recalling about 12,800 SafeRacks and Monsterrax brand overhead garage storage racks due to defective hex bolts which could cause it to collapse from the ceiling.

Customers who have bought the racks are asked to immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax for replacement bolts.

According to the recall, the companies have contacted all known purchasers of the racks.

The recall comes after 55 reports of the racks falling, including one case where the ceiling-mounted rack fell and hit a person in the face, bruising and cutting them.

The racks were sold online at Costco.com, Amazon, saferacks.com, monsterrax.com and other websites from September 2021 through December 2021 for about $140.

For more information, consumers can visit the CPSC recall listing, call SafeRacks toll-free at 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday-Friday, email consumersupport@saferacks.com , or visit the SafeRacks or Monsterrax websites.

Ceramic knives

Norwex ceramic knives is recalling about 40,000 knives in the U.S. due to a risk its bamboo handle could break, posing a laceration hazard.

The recalled knives are about 8 inches long, with a 4-inch blade and a 4-inch handle with “Norwex” printed on it. The company reported 158 instances of the handles breaking and 30 of knives being damaged during shipping, though no injuries were reported.

Norwex is offering to replace the knives, or to send a return kit with a pre-paid return shipping label.

The knives were given out as a promotional product from January 2022 through February 2022.

For more information, consumers can visit the CPSC recall listing, call Norwex USA Inc. toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m-5 p.m CDT Saturday, email USNorwexservice@Norwex.com, or visit the Norwex website.