BreakingNews
Airing tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

Airing tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

Credit: RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH

Credit: RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Everything’s coming up roses tonight as Season 28 of “The Bachelor” premieres featuring Kayla Rodgers of Hamilton.

The 27-year-old high school guidance counselor is among 32 contestants hoping to win the heart of 28-year-old heartthrob Joey Graziadei, a tennis pro from Hawaii and runner-up on Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” starring Charity Lawson.

According to her ABC biography, the 2014 Hamilton High School graduate is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” Having recently ended an eight-year relationship, she is now eager to start her “soft girl” era and be with someone ready for marriage and kids. The “Harry Potter” fan also enjoys watching “Schitt’s Creek,” has an affection for rescue animals, and once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Last year, Taylor Pegg of Springboro and Warrick Reider of Oxford competed alongside Graziadei on “The Bachelorette,” which aired over the summer. Both had difficulty advancing, particularly Reider who yawned during his cute carnival date with Lawson which was absolutely bizarre and downright rude.

ExploreRIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Recapping Wright State grad’s energetic ‘Drag Race’ debut

With over 30 contestants in the premiere, it will be crucial for Rodgers to make an impact tonight. You can watch the drama (and tears) unfold beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

In Other News
1
More establishments now participating in Winter Restaurant Week in...
2
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill coming soon to Centerville
3
How much do you know about Dayton Flyers basketball history? Take our...
4
Reds Caravan will visit Air Force Museum Saturday. Here’s what to know
5
Riazzi sells downtown Dayton’s Steam Plant events business to Moraine...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top