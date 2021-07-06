JUST IN: Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour to play Nutter Center; Tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Nutter Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen’s rags-to-riches journey from picking cotton on a farm in Fort Payne, Alabama to selling 80 million albums is the epitome of the American Dream. The group also changed the face of country music, particularly introducing rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds that went on to inspire contemporary country acts such as Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.