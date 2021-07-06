JUST IN: Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour to play Nutter Center; Tickets on sale Friday

Country music legends Alabama, the multi-platinum-selling troupe, will bring its 50th Anniversary Tour to Dayton on Friday, Sept. 24 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Nutter Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen’s rags-to-riches journey from picking cotton on a farm in Fort Payne, Alabama to selling 80 million albums is the epitome of the American Dream. The group also changed the face of country music, particularly introducing rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds that went on to inspire contemporary country acts such as Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.
Over the past five decades, Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles, including 21 No. 1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, Grammy and ACM Awards. They are also members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For more information, visit thealabamaband.com.
Special guest Sara Evans, a multi-platinum entertainer, has received the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalists accolades as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Award nominations. She notably released her memoir “Born to Fly” on Sept. 8, 2020. The book was named after her double-platinum album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. For more information, visit SaraEvans.com.
The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy.