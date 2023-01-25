X
Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy

Local News
TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy.

The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to hear a request by the business for a variance to the city’s rear-yard setback requirement for the building. A 25-foot setback is normally required, and a 16-foot variance is being sought, according to a required legal notice for the BZA hearing.

The application states the variance is needed because of the shape of the selected lot and the inability to provide all space required.

Troy City Council also will be asked to approve easements for the property.

Aldi already has another Miami County location on Piqua’s west side.

