dayton logo
X

ALDI to reopen local remodeled grocery store

ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month. FILE
ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 46 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month.

The store at 1940 E. Dorothy Lane will welcome shoppers back Aug. 11, the grocery chain has announced.

The reopening is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores nationwide, according to ALDI.

ExploreBUSINESS: Kettering Health plans medical building at former Kroger in Centerville

The remodeled store will provide an improved layout and refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, the company said.

It will also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to ALDI.

ALDI has several locations in the area, including Dayton, Beavercreek, Centerville, Englewood and Miamisburg.

ExplorePOPULAR: Rising number of baby boomers retiring may create ‘eye-opening’ changes

The Kettering store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday and Thursday, its hours will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow vulnerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to the company.

ExploreJOBS: Kettering to offer Miami Valley Research Park business $200K to add jobs

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top