Amber alert issued for abducted 1-year-old Ohio boy

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 1-year-old boy reported abducted by a 51-year-old man in Madison Twp. in Franklin County.
The suspect was identified as William Hannah, a white man with brown eyes and blond hair who stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He is armed and is considered dangerous, according to the alert.
The child is Soull Minnehan, a toddler with blue eyes and blond hair who is 36 inches long and weighs 38 pounds last seen wearing blue pajamas.
Hannah drives a black 2003 GMC Yukon Denali with Ohio license plate JGP 2058.
If you spot the vehicle matching that description, call 911.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the child was taken by Hannah, who is not his father, during a domestic violence incident. Hannah fired some shots but no one was hit. However, deputies told WBNS-TV in Columbus that Hannah pistol-whipped the child’s mother, who was taken to a hospital, the station reported.
