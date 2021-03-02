Amended health orders allows spectators at events, lifts 300-person banquet hall limit in Ohio

Fans and spectators are now allowed at sporting and entertainment events in Ohio, according to a public health order that went into effect at noon Tuesday.
Indoor sports and entertainment venues area allowed 25% of seated capacity and outdoor venues are allowed 30% under the amended order.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the guidelines last week, noting that more fans and spectators may be allowed at events if things continue to improve in Ohio.
“We’re going to watch it and we’re going to watch the early signs,” he said. “We just have to be careful as we move forward and we have to do it with good common sense.”
Spectators will be seated in pods of six people or fewer. Each pod will be at least 6 feet apart from each other.
Face masks also will be required.
Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud also signed an order lifting a 300-person limit at banquet centers, permitting the venue follows other public health guidelines.
The orders come almost exactly one year after Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that spectators would not be permitted at the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival. The festival’s expo was also canceled. It was one of the governor’s first actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.