'America has lost a lodestar:’ Ohio leaders react to Ginsburg’s death

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Jen Balduf

Ohio leaders offered tributes to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington surrounded by family.

Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor issued a statement, saying Ginsburg used her talents to fight for equal protection under the law for all.

“America has lost a jurist with a conscience, true consistent convictions, civility, a sense of humor and a love of the law. America has lost a lodestar," O’Connor said. “I, along with so many who admired and respected RBG, am truly devastated by her passing. May she rest in peace.”

Gov. Mike DeWine also issued a statement on the justice’s passing:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown made a simple tribute on his Twitter account: “Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I pray that the same force of principles to which Justice Ginsburg held herself will help guide the leaders of this country.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said he was deeply saddened to hear of Ginsburg’s death. He called her a brilliant lawyer and pioneer in the legal profession in a Tweet, noting she was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

U.S. Rep Mike Turner, R-Dayton, recalled Justice Ginsburg as a warm person with a deep interest in people and love for this nation in his message on social media.

U.S. Sen Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, had a short message of condolence on social media, saying “God Bless Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family."

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, posted on Twitter that as the nation mourns for Ginsburg, he is “praying that her family and friends will be comforted during this difficult time.”

