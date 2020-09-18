'America has lost a lodestar:’ Ohio leaders react to Ginsburg’s death

Gov. Mike DeWine also issued a statement on the justice’s passing:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing."

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 19, 2020

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown made a simple tribute on his Twitter account: “Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I pray that the same force of principles to which Justice Ginsburg held herself will help guide the leaders of this country.”

Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



I pray that the same force of principles to which Justice Ginsburg held herself will help guide the leaders of this country. pic.twitter.com/zmsxKV3Fse — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 19, 2020

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said he was deeply saddened to hear of Ginsburg’s death. He called her a brilliant lawyer and pioneer in the legal profession in a Tweet, noting she was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

I’m deeply saddened to hear of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing. She was a brilliant lawyer & a pioneer in the legal profession as only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Jane & I extend our condolences to her family on their loss. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 19, 2020

U.S. Rep Mike Turner, R-Dayton, recalled Justice Ginsburg as a warm person with a deep interest in people and love for this nation in his message on social media.

As a Member of Congress, I was able to meet Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg several times. She was a warm and kind spirit who had a deep interest in people and love for this country. Her legacy on this Court will be long remembered. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) September 19, 2020

U.S. Sen Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, had a short message of condolence on social media, saying “God Bless Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family."

God Bless Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2020

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, posted on Twitter that as the nation mourns for Ginsburg, he is “praying that her family and friends will be comforted during this difficult time.”