‘American Idol’ star, award-winning artist Fantasia Taylor to attend Central State

Since winning “American Idol” in 2004, Taylor has had a successful music career, including several albums and singles, as well as performances on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “After Midnight.”

Taylor has won multiple awards for her music, including the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011, Broadway.com’s Audience Choice award for Favorite (Female) Replacement and the NAACP Image Award over several years and categories.