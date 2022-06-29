An air quality alert is in effect for Thursday across region

Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the agencies.

The elderly, children and anyone with respiratory diseases should cut back prolonged and heavy exertion. If spending time outside, anyone considered at-risk should take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

Anyone coughing experiencing a shortness of breath or unusual fatigue should call their health care provider.

The general public is not expected to be affected.

People are encouraged to do the following to reduce ground-level ozone:

Avoid driving if possible. If not, combine errands or delay them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-thru windows.

Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m., or wait until the alert is over. Make sure your gas cap is on tightly to avoid letting gas fumes escape.

Limit the use of gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.

Mow lawns after 6 p.m.

For more information visit MiamiValleyAir.org or call 937-223-6323.