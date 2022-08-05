Anniversary celebration: Air Force 75th anniversary gala tickets go on sale Tuesday

Ready to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Air Force?
The 75th Air Force Anniversary Gala and dinner will be at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton on the evening of Sept. 9, and about 350 tickets have been set aside for the public, organizers say.
Interested? If so, you’ll have to act fast.
The venue holds 600 people. Organizers with the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) Wright Memorial Chapter — a nonprofit that serves Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Air Force community and the Dayton area — have about 250 tickets reserved for VIPs and sponsors, leaving 350 for sale.
Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 9 (first come, first served) via the AFA Wright Memorial Chapter website: https://wrightmemorial.afa.org/events
Attire will be formal, and it’s a red-carpet affair. Cocktails and reception are scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9, with dinner following. The after-party celebration is 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Ticket prices for non-active military members and employees are $125 per person.
Established in 1947, the Air Force marks its 75th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2022.
