Another Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

This news comes a year after Frisch’s Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

According to WCPO in Cincinnati, four Tri-State Frisch’s restaurants have closed within the week. Restaurants include:

520 W. Fifth St. in Covington, KY

4016 Dixie Highway in Erlanger, KY

1575 Galbraith Road in Cincinnati

4645 Spring Grove Ave. in Cincinnati

When the Beavercreek Frisch’s was built in 2010, it brought new development to the intersection of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive. Sheetz is opening a store today across the street from the former Frisch’s restaurant.