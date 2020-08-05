Antioch College president moves up retirement plans

Tom Manley has moved up his plans to retire as the president of Antioch College on Dec. 1 for health reasons.
Manley, originally planning to retire at the end of the academic year in 2021, has been monitoring a recurrence of prostate cancer, Antioch College said in a statement.
“After evaluating the medical options and consulting with his family, he has decided to seek a combination treatment involving both hormone and radiation therapy, which is likely to last six months or more,” the statement said.
Manley, who will work for the college after Dec. 1 in a president emeritus role, began his tenure as president in March 2016 after serving as president of Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Ore., for 12 years.
“It’s remarkable just how quickly the last four and half years have gone,” he said. “It’s an honor to be at Antioch College each day, amidst such rich history and at a time when its bold, big-picture thinking, embodied in programs like Antioch College Works, is vitally needed in higher education.”
When Manley arrived at the college, Antioch was facing a $7 million budget shortfall and the new president needed to begin a process of “curricular innovation that would distinguish the college.”
“Under his guidance, Antioch has articulated a vision for a new kind of college — a college of action — where students own their education, learn experientially and act for justice,” according to the news release from the college announcing Manley’s retirement.
The Antioch board of trustees said it will announce a presidential transition plan at a later date.