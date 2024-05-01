April Restaurant Recap: 9 open, 4 close, 3 coming soon and others announce changes

If you know of a new restaurant coming to the Dayton area, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com with details.

NOW OPEN

New fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant opens in Springboro

A new restaurant in Springboro is taking Mediterranean food to the next level by allowing customers to build their own bowls and hummus.

Owner Hamzeh Odeh opened Hummus Mediterranean Food in the former spot of Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes at 75 N. Main St. on Sunday.

Hummus Mediterranean Food allows customers to build their own bowls for $11.99 with hot toppings such as rice, chicken shawarma, beef and lamb gyro, falafel, corn, red kidney beans, fajita and cream peas and carrot. Cold toppings include tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, lettuce, pickles, Turkish salad, banana peppers, black olives, feta cheese, coleslaw and turnips. Bowls can then be topped off with tahini, tzatziki, garlic or hot sauces, as well at Greek or vinaigrette dressing.

The restaurant has sandwiches and wraps, as well as sides like fries, baba ghanouj, grape leaves or falafel. Customers can also build their own hummus by adding garlic oil, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, nuts, veggies or meat.

Blue Berry Cafe opens in Bellbrook

After opening a second location in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House in February, The Blue Berry Cafe is has returned to its roots in Bellbrook.

The Blue Berry Cafe closed its doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza in January after its long-term lease ended Dec. 31, 2023. Owner Kelley Andary has had plans to relocate across from Dots Market at 129 W. Franklin St. since April 2023 in order to ensure a better experience for her staff and customers alike.

The restaurant has come a long way since opening 20 years ago in Bellbrook. It’s known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

New Thai restaurant opens in Dayton near Huber Heights border

Time4Thai has opened in the former space of Time4Noodle in the Cloud Park Plaza off of Brandt Pike. The new restaurant has been operating under a soft opening since April 5.

Somthob Junpan and his wife, Wachiraporn Pooeuhan, are originally from Thailand and wanted to open their own restaurant after many years of experience making Thai food. Time4Thai will offer more Thai food than the previous restaurant.

Recommend dishes include the Avocado Rolls, Summer Rolls, T4 Appetizer Combo featuring spring rolls, money bags, crispy crab cheese, pot stickers and shrimp blankets, Som Tum (papaya salad), Beef Salad, Tom Kha Soup, Beef Noodle Soup, Green Curry, Pad Thai , Pad See Ew, Crab Fried Rice, Basil Salmon Delight, Orange Chicken, Spicy Bamboo, Eggplant Delight or the Sweet Rice with Mango.

The new owners are bringing their own family recipes to the restaurant.

New halal restaurant opens in Riverside: ‘A gateway for everyone’

Mun-o-Salwa, a new halal restaurant, has opened in Riverside with a menu of anything from BBQ, burgers and fried chicken to paratha rolls, chicken over rice and Indian/Pakistani cuisine.

It is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside and open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily .

While the restaurant serves halal food, it is not specifically for Muslims only. Anyone and everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

The family-owned business started from the idea that there aren’t many options in the Dayton area for Muslims on a halal diet. The co-owner believes opening a restaurant was something they had to do for their community.

Raw juice bar opens inside Gem City Market in Dayton

Jus Juic’n has opened its third location in the Dayton region inside Gem City Market.

The raw juice bar has 10 different varieties of juices, fruit smoothies, a green smoothie and a limited food menu featuring turkey burgers, salmon burgers, vegan chicken burgers and vegetarian chili.

Shari Mann, president of Jus Juic’n, recalled a trip to Disney in 1999 when they saw a juicer and her husband, Jimmy, said they had to have one. The couple was choosing a healthier lifestyle, so they bought a juicer and started juicing for themselves.

Mann began by juicing from her basement and invited her friends from bible study to try it. Next thing she knew, in 2011 they were asked to open a spot inside the downtown Dayton YMCA at 316 N. Wilkinson St. In 2017, they opened a second location inside the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St. in Dayton.

Jus Juic’n also has Alkaline Water, Ginger Shots, Wheat Grass Shots and Wellness Shots. The shots are known for helping with energy, nausea or inflammation, Scott said.

New food truck opens with Troy restaurant favorites served in waffle cones

A Troy restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and brunch is expanding with a food truck that takes customer favorites and serves it in a made-from-scratch waffle cone.

“The food truck is inspired by redBERRY, but it is a totally different concept,” said Lisa Sargent, marketing director for redBERRY and the BIGred food truck.

Mykie Thompson, director of food truck operations, and her husband, Patrick Thompson, who is the head chef, were looking for ways to expand the business. They had planned to open a second restaurant, but due to the increase in prices, they pivoted to opening the BIGred food truck.

The BIGred food truck takes the restaurant’s top seller — chicken and waffles — and turns it into a unique, on-the-go option. Patrick Thompson took the ingredients of a typical waffle cone and added a twist to make it taste like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. He then took other restaurant favorites like the brisket, brisket philly, mac and cheese and the redBERRY parfait and found a way to serve it in a waffle cone.

Blue Sky Coffee opens near Wright State University in Fairborn

Blue Sky Coffee, a new coffee shop and creative space, is open across from Wright State University in the Emergence Center at 3070 Presidential Drive.

Owner Matthew Stevenson said it’s a traditional coffee shop with espresso drinks like americanos, lattes and cappuccinos. Syrups include chocolate, caramel, vanilla, hazelnut, Irish cream and lavender. They also offer drip coffee, cold brew and a variety of teas from Poppets Coffee. Stevenson has partnered with Twisted River as the shop’s main roaster and together they have created a Blue Sky Blend. He described the blend as earthy, nutty, chocolatey, warm and inviting.

Blue Sky Coffee has also partnered with Sweet Adaline’s Bakery in Tipp City and Sugarcreek Twp. to offer baked goods such as coffee cakes, tarts and cookies.

New craft BBQ joint opens in Beavercreek

Ray’s BBQ has officially opened its doors at 3311 Seajay Drive in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center in Beavercreek.

Owner Ray McIntire, a fabricator by trade, started building smokers as a hobby in the early 2000s. He notably began cooking contest BBQ around 2013.

Ray’s BBQ has been a year in the making. The restaurant officially opened its doors March 30 in the former home of Wedig’s Restaurant & Tavern. McIntire has completely remodeled the space and plans to operate on limited hours until he finds employees.

The menu includes staples like pulled pork, brisket, ribs and wings as well as sides like smoked kettle chips, coleslaw and mac-n-cheese. Beverages include Coke products with the hope of offering local craft beer as soon as a liquor license is obtained.

Ohio’s first infused coffee shop lounge opens in Dayton

Teapot Cafe Lounge, Ohio’s first infused coffee shop lounge, is now open to the public at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton.

The establishment brings West Coast coffee shop vibes to the Midwest.

Guests can order coffee or tea beverages infused with cannabis derived extract, said manager Kourtlawn Koron. The menu features drinks that are not infused. Guests must choose the strain and dosage of cannabis when ordering. Types of strains include Gorilla Glue, Permanent Marker and LA Fog. Doses range from eight to 66 milligrams. It takes about 45 minutes to kick in, Koron said.

CLOSED

Flyboy’s Deli to closes in Oakwood

After closing its downtown Dayton location in August 2023, Flyboy’s Deli has announced it will be closing its Oakwood location at 2515 Far Hills Ave. following business on April 20.

“It is with sincere gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Flyboy’s Deli in Oakwood,” an April 9 Facebook post from the deli stated. “This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye after 11 years.”

Owner Unice Kim, who had worked in and managed deli-style restaurants on the East Coast for 15 years before opening Flyboy’s with her husband, Steve Crandall, passed away earlier this year after battling cancer. Crandall, a retired Air Force colonel, suffered a major stroke last year and is still recovering in a long-term care facility, the post said.

“Given the circumstances, the family has reached a decision to close Flyboy’s,” the post said. “We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly.”

Another Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes

Frisch’s Big Boy at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

Gourmet Deli permanently closed at Top of the Market in Dayton

The Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street in Dayton is permanently closed, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“To our wonderful and loyal customers. The Deli will be closed permanently,” the sign reads. “Thank you for the good meals we shared.”

Heather Mendelson-Goodrich, who’s family owned the deli, said although guests will no longer be able to visit during lunch time, they will remain open for meetings and events at Top of the Market.

Time4Noodle closes in Dayton

Time4Noodle at 4622 Brandt Pike in Dayton closed its doors after business on March 30, according to sign posted at the restaurant.

“After seven years of services, Time4Noodle will be served until this Saturday (3/30/2024),” the sign reads. “Thank you for your patronage, your friendships that have made us such a success. We will miss all of you.”

Windy Nawa, the former owner of Time4Noodle, closed the restaurant after working long hours in the industry for 14 years. She said she was tired and it was time to sell.

Time4Thai, a new Thai restaurant, has opened in the space.

COMING SOON

Meal prep, catering business opening in Bellbrook

After starting Seasoned With Love from her home in 2022, owner Christi Atkins is relocating her meal prep and catering business to a building that once housed a restaurant.

It will open in the former Blueberry Cafe in Bellbrook.

“We are a seven day a week operation at this point,” Atkins said. “We do daycare lunches five days a week. We do a lot of corporate luncheons. We will be providing lunches for a local private school next year. It just felt like this could work.”

Every Thursday morning, Atkins posts a menu to Facebook featuring three meals, two breakfast options, a snack and bulk shredded chicken. Customers have until Monday to submit their order and pickup/delivery is available the following week on Sunday evenings or Monday mornings. Favorites include bang bang shrimp or chicken, unstuffed cabbage rolls or cheeseburger bowls.

Jubie’s Creamery coming soon to Troy

Jubie’s Creamery is opening its third ice cream shop in the Dayton region at 79 Foss Way in Troy.

This location was the former home of Oh Crêpe. The crêpe shop closed in Dec. 2023, but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

Julie Domicone, a Miami Valley native who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, opened Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in 2018. This was followed by a Moraine location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in 2022.

Rum Runners Cafe to open in Kettering

Rum Runners Cafe, a new restaurant with a 1920s prohibition, art deco theme, is expected to open for online orders within the next month at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

The restaurant is located in the former space of Christopher’s Restaurant.

Owner Jamie Campbell said it’s been she and her partner’s dream to open a restaurant for about a decade and they’re excited to make it a reality.

The mom and pop restaurant will also have appetizers like wings, fried pickles, fries and sweet potato fries. Campbell is planning to open in June for dine-in and will expand the menu to include salmon, pastas and salads.

RELOCATION

Miguel’s Tacos returns to original spot in Yellow Springs

After more than four years at Trail Town Brewing, Miguel’s Tacos is returning to its roots by reopening its food truck in its original Yellow Springs location.

“We are so grateful to have had the experience of working with Trail Town Brewing for the past few years,” a March 28 Facebook post stated. “Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us and for your continued support. We are so excited for this next chapter!”

Miguel’s Tacos last day at Trail Town Brewing was April 13.

The taco truck is now in the Kings Yard behind Asanda Imports at 230 Xenia Ave.

Bellbrook bakery to relocate in May to larger space

Simply Decadent, a Bellbrook bakery known for its wedding cakes, special occasion cakes and desserts, is relocating across the street from its current location at 108 W. Franklin St. near Dot’s Market in May.

The new space at 137 W. Franklin St. is almost two times bigger than its current space, said Jackie Fuller, who opened Simply Decadent in 2017 with her mother, Adonica Collins-Smith, and her mother-in-law, Debby Fuller.

With the new location, they plan to bring back the case of ready-to-enjoy desserts, as well as expanding their hours. Customers can expect the case to have cupcakes, brownies, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, cheesecake slices and cake pops. Fuller said the case will change week to week depending on what customers are interested in and the season.

CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP

Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering retires

Rick Schaefer, owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events, will retire and hand over his spatulas to longtime employees Traci Tobin and her daughter Caitlyn.

“It’s been 38 years,” Schaefer said. “It’s been a great run.”

As the mother-daughter duo takes over, they say customers will still be able to get crab cakes, three-potato hash and dill sauce at festivals or by placing orders.

In addition, Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events has new home at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 104 C in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center. Traci said the space is three times bigger than their previous location on Patterson Road in Dayton. The new space includes a party room that’s available for rent to clients wanting to host up to 50 guests. They also plan to use this space for trivia nights and charcuterie and cooking classes.