Arcade to open doors to the public

The public will be able to get its first glimpse Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 of the restored Dayton Arcade during a two-day Arcade Festival, held in conjunction with downtown Dayton’s Art in the City.
The event will celebrate both the rebirth of the Dayton Arcade development as well as the revitalization of the Dayton arts community after a yearlong pandemic.
“The Dayton Region is home to so many gifted artists and cherished arts organizations,” said Lisa Hanson, executive director for Culture Works, in a release. “We are excited to be a part of the energy that comes with having a home at the Arcade and we can’t wait to showcase some of our community’s talented creators and performers as part of the weekend’s activities.”
The Afterparty at the Arcade on Friday, Aug. 6, is a ticketed evening event, with hors d’oeuvres, beverages and dancing. The immersive arts experience will feature an originally scored performance tailored for the event. Guests can choose between a general admission ticket ($95) or an All-Access package ($150) that includes an extra hour of entertainment and other perks.
The Arcade Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, is a family-friendly, action-packed event. The first floor of Phase I of the Arcade redevelopment will be open for free timed and ticketed touring, focusing on the past, present and future of the Dayton Arcade.
Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow streets to hot food and merchandise vendors along with other community partners.
Tickets for the Afterparty, as well as free timed tickets for the festival, can be found at www.arcadedayton.com under the events tab.