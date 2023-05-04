Area contractor to give away free roof to Dayton-area resident in need

Van Martin Roofing, which is based in Southwest Ohio with locations across the area said that it will give away the entire installation of a roof to a worthy recipient from Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, according to a release.

Area residents can apply to the “On the House” giveaway by completing a form with a brief essay on why they need a new roof by Friday, May 12. The winner will be chosen by an employee committee in June, the release said.