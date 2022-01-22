Area hospitals still face high COVID numbers as Ohio trends lower

“Our hospitals in recent days have seen record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the vast majority of them unvaccinated,” read a statement on The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association’S Facebook page Thursday. “Help us preserve critical hospital capacity by getting your COVID-19 vaccine or booster now.”

GDAHA includes 29 hospitals and health organizations in Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties.

That same day, the Ohio National Guard said it would redeploy more than 400 servicemembers from northeast Ohio to the Springfield, Dayton, Cincinnati and southern Ohio region.

During the entirety of the pandemic, 104,685 COVID hospitalizations have been reported, including 295 new ones in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average in Ohio is 392 hospitalizations per day.

The state had 23 new ICU admissions in the last day, below the 21-day trend of 35. Ohio has had 12,485 ICU admissions because of COVID during the pandemic.

As of Saturday, 61% of adults in Ohio had received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. That includes 64.88% for those 5 and older, while those 12 and older have a 69.03% vaccination rate, and those 18 and older have a 71.13% rate.