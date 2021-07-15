Area pools, water parks report ‘very happy’ guests

The atmosphere at the Troy Aquatic Park has been good. “The guests are very happy that the restrictions have been lifted and are able to enjoy the facility and all of its offerings without limitation,” Siler said.

There’s also a lot of happy people at the city of Vandalia pools at Cassel Hills and the city Recreation Center, said Rich Hopkins, Vandalia’s communication manager.

“We are a little bit ahead,” he said of this summer’s numbers compared to summer 2019 (the facilities were closed in 2020).

“I think part of that can be attributed to some really good weather, and part may also be the fact that we didn’t have the pool open in 2020, and absence makes the heart grow fonder!” Hopkins said. “So far we’ve had lots of happy swimmers who are just glad to have the pool as an option after the lost COVID year of 2020.”

Vandalia’s pools are managed by SwimSafe Pool Management. Although the bottom of the pool was painted, there were no major updates made to the facilities this year, Hopkins said.

It was also a good June at the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, which sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The center also is managed by SwimSafe.

“Many years we have the early rush to buy season passes, then June is cool and wet and daily receipts fall behind then catch up in July/August. This year we had a late start to season pass sales due to timing of when the COVID restrictions were lifted, but the June weather has been more amenable to patrons visiting the pool,” said John Green, city finance director.

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center this year has a new small spray ground/water feature for smaller children. The structure was designed for those too small for the main activity pool and also is accessible for handicapped children, Green said. The feature appears to be well-received although there was some downtime experienced to make repairs to piping, he said.

Patrons appear to be happy with the aquatic center’s opening without restrictions, providing some sense of normalcy, Green said. “Daily attendance numbers will bear that out. I believe Tipp City’s facility is well- regarded in the community and provides refreshment and entertainment to Tipp City youth home for the summer,” he said.

Some pools have special days each year.

For example, Troy Aquatic Park will host the 5C Swim League championships July 17. The pool will be closed until the competition is done. The following morning of July 18, the Aquatic Park will host the annual Troy Kids Triathlon.

For Vandalia, the only big special day planned is the Soggy Doggy Day from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6.

“This event is literally the last two hours the pool is open in the year, and we allow pet owners to bring their dogs along for a dip in the pool,” Hopkins said.

Those asked to comment on the year so far at the Kroger Aquatic Center in Huber Heights didn’t respond.

