Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Area winery reopens after fire damage

The wine-cask sign in front of the Winery at Versailles. Staff photo by Mark Fisher

Credit: HANDOUT

caption arrowCaption
The wine-cask sign in front of the Winery at Versailles. Staff photo by Mark Fisher

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

Local News
1 hour ago

A Darke County winery that temporarily closed after a fire will be open this weekend, according to a social media post by the business.

The Winery at Versailles suffered damage to its main building on Jan. 22 that prompted the closure.

“We have good news,” The Winery post on Facebook said. “We got the green light to reopen all seating and our kitchen by this weekend! So all prior events for Fri and Sat are on! Thank you so much to everyone for your patience and understanding! We love you all.”

First responders arrived at 6547 Ohio Route 47, Versailles, about 8:25 a.m. Jan. 22, and .

The fire was in the wall and was contained to a corner of the barn with minimal damage to the building, according to the Versailles Fire Department. Firefighters reported some smoke and a small amount of flames but contained the fire fast, they reported.

Investigators have not released what caused the fire.

The Winery reported damage was minimal, but it did need to close temporarily. No one was injured.

In Other News
1
Ohio to give update on COVID-19, omicron surge
2
NOON TODAY: Plea from local hospitals about COVID prompts Community...
3
COVID hospitalizations drop below 600 in Dayton area
4
Survey shows Ohio restaurants still fighting COVID effects
5
Error results in incomplete daily COVID cases in Ohio; hospitalizations
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top