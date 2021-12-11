dayton logo
Around 1K without power as storms continue overnight

Local News
By Daniel Susco
59 minutes ago

Around a thousand people are without power early this morning across the area as thunderstorms continue to move through the area.

Most of the outages are in Montgomery and Darke counties, with just over 400 customers without power in Montgomery County and 545 without power in Darke County as of 2 :12 a.m.

As of 2:12 a.m., 993 households are without power across the area.

The following are outage totals by county, according to the AES, Duke and Ohio Edison outage maps.

  • Darke: 545
  • Montgomery: 402
  • Clark: 40
  • Champaign: 3
  • Butler: 1
  • Greene: 1
  • Preble: 1

