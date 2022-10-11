Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass shooting victims

The Contemporary Dayton, known as “The Co,” will host two artist information sessions. The first is Oct. 20 at Dayton Metro Library Main Branch and Nov. 5 at the Wesley Community Center. The times will be announced later.

The Co also will organize artist team meet-up sessions via Zoom for artists to connect and form teams that meet the eligibility criteria. The sessions are 6 p.m. Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Nov. 6; and 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

“This memorial is about connection and coming together,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee. “We are looking for an artist or group of artists who can understand how this event affected our community and how they can help us pay tribute to the nine people we lost and the countless others who were impacted.”

For more information about the 8/4 Committee and memorial, contact co-chairs Sandy Gudorf at gudorf@downtowndayton.org or call 937-224-1518 or Sandy Hunt, hunts@mcohio.org or 937-225-6262.

For information about the request for qualifications, contact Cydnie King, curatorial assistant at The Co, at cking@codayton.org or 937-224-3882.