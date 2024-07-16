At this Dayton park you can pick your own flowers, produce and herbs

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Located in the back of the park near the farm is a demonstration garden featuring a variety of flowers and vegetables. Parkgoers can visit the garden during operating hours to take a peek at the different varieties of plants and gardening methods used. They can also take a seat and watch for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week, guests can typically find a MetroPark team member that will be able to answer questions.

“When you come here you will see mostly familiar produce and flowers,” Whitworth said. “We try to use a bunch of different methods so that people can use it as inspiration for their own backyards.”

The garden has a variety of raised beds and hoops filled with vegetables such as zucchini, cucumber, tomatoes and peppers. There are greens including lettuce, Swiss chard and kale. There are also strawberries and eggplants.

Flowers in bloom include sweat peas, calendulas, zinnias, purple coneflowers and sunflowers.

Every Wednesday through early September, those who sign up online at metroparks.org will be able to pick their own flowers, produce and herbs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is the only time guests can pick items from the garden, Whitworth said.

Cost for the pick-your-own program is $15 and includes four pounds of produce and one bouquet of flowers.

“My favorite part is when the people come in and they come in curious,” said education specialist Jon Zebrowski.

He’s on-site to assist those who want help. Zebrowski said there are different harvesting techniques for vegetables like Swiss chard or rhubarb that he can show.

When I visited the garden, there were a few plants I was not familiar with some of the things such as the Swiss chard or dinosaur kale. I’m used to seeing blue or red kale at the grocery store that’s already cut and packaged. I also had the chance to try a nasturtium, an edible flower that has a slight peppery taste.

The demonstration garden has been open at Possum Creek MetroPark for about 10 years. In the last five years, they’ve built raised beds to make it accessible and easy for people to come and learn, Whitworth said. They do not use pesticides or chemicals in the garden and rely on volunteers to help with maintenance.

More details

For those who want to grow their own garden but don’t have the space at home, Possum Creek MetroPark has a community garden with plots available for rent. Registration is closed for the 2024 season. It typically opens in April.

For more information about Possum Creek MetroPark or to sign up for the pick-your-own program, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/possum-creek/. Five Rivers MetroParks offers a financial assistant program for those that need help with program fees.