August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates

Amazon’s local investment could increase its payroll in the county more than sixfold, and the company has said its investments also indirectly lead to the creation of many new jobs.

“We’re excited about the investment Amazon is making in Montgomery County, and the effects it will have outside of direct job creation,” said Erik Collins, director of Montgomery County Community and Economic Development. “Every company that invests creates an economic ripple effect in supporting our economy.”

Longtime Kettering family-owned business sold, will change names

Schuerholz Printing Founder Bill Schuerholz (left) is seen here in a photo from the early 1970s. A few years later the Kettering business moved to a site on Marshall Road, where it has been located since.

KETTERING — A longtime family-owned Kettering business is changing hands and names.

Schuerholz Printing has sold the Marshall Road location it has occupied for 44 years, owner Charley Schuerholz said Tuesday.

The purchase by Brandon and Nikki Jasper, who operate Minuteman Press, was finalized Monday, said Schuerholz, a 58-year-old Kettering native and Fairmont West High School grad.

Basil’s on Market Dayton closes: ‘We’re completely heartbroken,’ says owner

Basil's on Market will temporarily shut down its restaurant in downtown Dayton due to stay-at-home advisories and light traffic due to work-from-home policies.

A downtown Dayton restaurant overlooking the Great Miami River that was known for its all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special has closed its doors.

Basil’s on Market, at 312 N. Patterson Blvd., closed for a variety of reasons Aug. 20 including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein.

“When the pandemic hit, we were never able to recover,” Finkelstein said. “We couldn’t staff the place. Nobody wanted to work.”

Longtime Kettering business set to close later this month

John Strehle works on a soccer shoe at his Kettering store on Woodman Drive. John and his wife, Joyce are closing their store, Strehle's Dry Cleaning & Shoe Repair after 50 of them owner of more than a seven decades old business.

A Kettering business that has become part of the fabric of the community will shut down for good later this month after decades of serving its residents.

John and Joyce Strehle, who are closing Strehle’s Dry Cleaning & Shoe Repair when its lease expires at the end of the month, said the business has been a great way to not only work together and see each other every day for more than five decades, but also forge lifelong bonds with customers.

“You get to know the people,” John Strehle said. “You see them every week, every couple of weeks. You just see them that often, you get to know them and develop a lot of good friends.”

Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville

RachelBakes & Co is know for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes, floral cupcakes and making cake look like other foods.

After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Bakery owner Rachel Owens previously told Dayton.com she was moving to the shopping center for more space. When she opened her business on North Fairfield Road, Owens recalled the space was already too small.

“We were already busting at the seams, running into each other and we’ve only grown exponentially since,” Owens noted.

Dorothy Lane Market spends $1.1M to buy former bank on Far Hills

Dorothy Lane Market in Washington Twp. has issued a warning about a scam involving a false Facebook page for the popular grocer.

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed.

The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.

The building is adjacent to the Dorothy Lane Market store at 2710 Far Hills.

First look inside Shaq’s Big Chicken opening today at Austin Landing

Big Chicken, a fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, opens Thursday, Aug. 11 at Austin Landing.

A fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is opening today at Austin Landing.

Not only is the restaurant its first location in Ohio, but it is the brand’s first location in the Midwest and its first franchise.

“We’re cooking up a lot of firsts right now,” Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern said.”We’ve been signing franchise deals all over the United States. We’ve started getting a lot of international interest. This is the first unit of almost 200 that have been signed. It’s a major milestone, but things are going to start happening really quickly for us.”

Rehab of former GM plant vacated in 2008 nearing completion

The rehabilitation of the old GM paint plant is expected to be complete by early 2023. The facility is 392,000-square-foot and is across the street from the Fuyao Glass America.

The last stage of rehabilitation efforts for the former General Motors Assembly plant in Moraine is expected to wrap up early next year, making it available for potential users.

That’s according to Industrial Commercial Properties, which purchased the complex in 2010 with its partner Industrial Realty Group.

“This is the last unoccupied building,” Dean Miller, the company’s senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions, told this news outlet. “We have redeveloped and filled approximately 2,300,000 square feet of this plant so far.”

Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes

The Sugar Guild, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, is located at 521 Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

A downtown Dayton restaurant serving breakfast and brunch on the weekends has closed, according to a post on Facebook.

“The Sugar Guild will be closing. We will not open this weekend,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 23. “This is both heartbreaking and unexpected. Not sure what the future holds, but we know it’s not over. TY (Thank you) Dayton.”

The Sugar Guild, located on Wayne Avenue next to Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, featured wood-fired ham and cheese omelettes, bubble waffles, French toast, roasted veggie flatbreads, gluten free biscuits and gravy and much more. The restaurant had several other gluten free and vegan options, all cooked up in a wood-fired oven named Rubi.

Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Dot's Market plans to expand to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. Dot's new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located.

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store.

“Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”

Nick Moshos, owner of Dot’s Market, previously told Dayton.com his goal is to grow and expand the grocery store brand.

Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’

Karen (right) and Megan (left) McDonald, a mother and daughter team, are the new owners of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs.

B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years.

Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.

“We’ve always been on the lookout for something more brick-and-mortar where we can open up and do it all year round,” Karen said. “Then we saw this and everybody loves Ha Ha. It has been here since the ‘70s so we thought it was a great opportunity.”

Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

Crumbl Cookies is holding a soft opening in Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G on Thursday, July 14.

It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗

Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community.

Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring four to five different specialty flavors and its regular standby, Milk Chocolate Chip.

New restaurant planned at Austin Landing

A new restaurant called "The Park Grille & Bar" is coming to Austin Landing in the former spot of Bar 145 and Reset Bar.

The Park Grille & Bar, a new restaurant, is in the works at Austin Landing.

The restaurant will reside in the former spot of Bar 145 and Reset Bar, Kim Bowman, property manager at Austin Landing, confirmed on Aug. 15.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Kaboom Bros LLC applied for a liquor license on Aug. 10 for The Park Grille & Bar, located at 10259 Penny Lane in Miamisburg.

