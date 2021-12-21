Hamburger icon
Austin Landing restaurant abruptly closes after 5-year run

Mike’s Nashville Hot opened its first location at Austin Landing in late 2016 and a second restaurant in Centerville in 2017. The Centerville location closed in 2018 and the Austin Landing closed earlier this month. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Mike’s Nashville Hot opened its first location at Austin Landing in late 2016 and a second restaurant in Centerville in 2017. The Centerville location closed in 2018 and the Austin Landing closed earlier this month. STAFF FILE PHOTO

By Eric Schwartzberg
A Dayton area restaurant recently shut its doors with no advance notice after five years in one of the region’s most popular mixed-use shopping centers.

Mike’s Nashville Hot Chicken at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing closed the week of Dec. 6, according to Danniele Simon, who handles property management for Austin Landing.

“Although we aren’t at the point of releasing the space yet, we’ve received numerous leasing inquires and interest from many,” Simon told the Dayton Daily News today. “When that time comes, I’m confident we’ll find a perfect fit for the space.”

Simon said Austin Landing officials were not aware of the closing and did not have any additional information as to why it closed. The number for the restaurant no longer works, and its Facebook page has been deleted.

The 2,300-square-foot restaurant opened in November 2016. A second location, which opened in 2017 at 6230 Far Hills Ave. (Ohio 48) in the Shops of North Village retail center in Centerville, closed in 2018.

Mike’s Nashville Hot allowed patrons to set the spice level on their made-to-order chicken. Its menu also included salads, sides and desserts.

