Austin Landing restaurant abruptly closes after 5-year run

Mike’s Nashville Hot Chicken at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing closed the week of Dec. 6, according to Danniele Simon, who handles property management for Austin Landing.

“Although we aren’t at the point of releasing the space yet, we’ve received numerous leasing inquires and interest from many,” Simon told the Dayton Daily News today. “When that time comes, I’m confident we’ll find a perfect fit for the space.”