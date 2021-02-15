Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

Heavy snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions has led at least one city to issue snow emergencies that calls for residents to remove parked cars from streets.
In the city of Miamisburg, vehicles must be removed from streets designated as snow emergency routes. The streets are marked with signs and the snow emergency will be in effect until further notice.
Englewood police reminded residents of a law on the books that states there is no parking allowed on all streets when there is more than 3 inches of snowfall in a 24-hour period, which the area already has received.
Other communities, including Dayton and Oakwood, have similar ordinances in place.
Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairborn, Springboro, Troy, Urbana, Vandalia and Xenia did not issue a snow emergency, but both asked residents in social media posts to remove vehicles from city streets if possible to allow snow plows to clear the streets.