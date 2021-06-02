Back to basics: Dayton Metro Library reopens reading rooms and more

“We are happy to resume library services that we know have been needed and missed in the community,” said Rachel Gut, deputy director, in a release. “We are phasing these services back over the coming weeks, so that both our staff and the public can adjust to the changes we’re all experiencing.”

The Dayton Metro Library has begun restarting services suspended during the pandemic. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER