Beavercreek garden center closes today due to vandalism

Vandals struck Knollwood Garden Center & Landscaping, forcing the third-generation Beavercreek business to close Thursday for cleanup.
A crew of about 30 workers, family and friends are pitching in to clean up and get the business ready to reopen, hopefully on Friday, said John Scott, whose grandfather founded the garden center at 3766 Dayton Xenia Road.
“It was an extreme vandalism,” he said, mostly to hard goods such as fountains, humming bird feeders, pottery and statuary.
A security system alerted owners to the potential break-in around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the business.
The vandals pushed over shelves of pottery, shattering every item, spray-painted desks in the offices and damaged computers. In all, Scott said he estimates losses of up to $25,000 in computer damage, product and labor to clean it up, not counting the loss in sales due to the closure.
Although it was a big mess, the trees, shrubs and flowers that make up the core of the business were unscathed.
“The plants took zero hit. There’s still plenty of good product,” Scott said.
Meanwhile, Scott is optimistic the garden center can reopen Friday, and said definitely by Saturday.
“The support from our co-workers, family and friends is amazing. They are accomplishing so much in so short a time,” he said.
Beavercreek police Capt. Shawn Sumner said three teens, two boys and a girl, were arrested and are expected to face felony charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.
