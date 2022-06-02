Beavercreek garden center closes today due to vandalism

Although it was a big mess, the trees, shrubs and flowers that make up the core of the business were unscathed.

“The plants took zero hit. There’s still plenty of good product,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Scott is optimistic the garden center can reopen Friday, and said definitely by Saturday.

“The support from our co-workers, family and friends is amazing. They are accomplishing so much in so short a time,” he said.

Beavercreek police Capt. Shawn Sumner said three teens, two boys and a girl, were arrested and are expected to face felony charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.