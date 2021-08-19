‘Beavercreek Matters’ discussion group to meet

The “Beavercreek Matters” discussion group will hold upcoming meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Beavercreek Community Library (3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd).
There will be a meeting today and Sept. 16. Register for these meetings at the Library’s web site or via this link.
This month’s guest speaker will be Alex Zaharieff, Beavercreek Twp. Administrator. He will present information on current projects and projects that are planned for the unincorporated portion of the township.
This is a great opportunity for residents to get a better understanding of the near-term planning for Beavercreek Township, organizers said in a release.
The meetings are open to anyone who wants to attend.
