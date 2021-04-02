Bellbrook evaluating proposals for new downtown streetscape

After a firm is selected for the project, Dodd said design should take six months.

Explore Bellbrook seeking to improve downtown with new streetscape

The city is looking for a project that would create “vibrant, welcoming public spaces that encourage community building and accommodate persons of all ages and demographics throughout the year,” according to the request for proposals. Dodd said the city hopes to enhance walkability and connectivity from residential neighborhoods to the downtown area. Dodd hopes to improve sidewalks and crosswalks downtown, too.

The streetscape would focus mostly on Franklin and Main streets.

The new streetscape should incorporate landscaping that includes trees and native vegetation as well as upgrading streetlights, benches and garbage and recycling cans. Dodd said she also hopes that the streetscape design will help integrate Bellbrock Park.

The proposals will be evaluated using a rubric that weighs the price of the proposal and how each proposal would enhance the downtown Bellbrook experience.