Belle of Dayton, Branch & Bone plan outdoor additions

Belle of Dayton and Branch & Bone Artisan Ales plan to add new patio covers to provide patrons with shade and protection from the weather at a time when some people only feel safe drinking outside because of the pandemic.
Businesses across Dayton have made a variety of investments to try to expand and improve outdoor seating during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some have used patio kits and paid for outdoor heaters. One business installed plastic igloos that people can dine and drink in.
“COVID has changed the dynamics for a lot of operators, especially in light of the anticipation that those protocols be in place throughout 2021,” said Brian Weaver, with ALT Architecture, who is helping with the patio roof project designs.
The Dayton Landmarks Commission recently approved plans for new outdoor roof coverings for patios at both businesses, which are located less than half a mile apart.
Belle of Dayton, located at 122 Van Buren St. in the Oregon District, makes spirits and has a cocktail bar called the Van Buren Room.
Branch & Bone, at 905 Wayne Ave. in the South Park neighborhood, is an independent brewery.
Belle of Dayton plans to add a roughly 600-square-foot standing seam metal roof, with wood construction that attaches onto the building, said Holly Hornbeak, a city of Dayton planner.
Branch & Bone plans to install a 450-square-foot plywood roof decking with a standing seam metal roof and wood posts, according to landmark commission report.
Branch & Bone opened in 2018 and opened a patio in September 2019. The Van Buren Room’s patio opened last summer.