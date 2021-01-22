Belle of Dayton, Branch & Bone plan outdoor additions

Belle of Dayton, located at 122 Van Buren St. in the Oregon District, makes spirits and has a cocktail bar called the Van Buren Room.

Branch & Bone, at 905 Wayne Ave. in the South Park neighborhood, is an independent brewery.

Concept plans for the new patio roof for Branch & Bone Artisan Ales. CONTRIBUTED

Belle of Dayton plans to add a roughly 600-square-foot standing seam metal roof, with wood construction that attaches onto the building, said Holly Hornbeak, a city of Dayton planner.

Branch & Bone plans to install a 450-square-foot plywood roof decking with a standing seam metal roof and wood posts, according to landmark commission report.

Branch & Bone opened in 2018 and opened a patio in September 2019. The Van Buren Room’s patio opened last summer.