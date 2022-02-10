Bengals fan shares superstitions: We are the unsung heroes

Clothing choices

The last two Bengals losses this season came when I wore their branded clothing. Those now stay in the closet on game day, and I have worn the same plain T-shirt for the regular season win against the Kansas City Chiefs and for all the playoff wins. (Yes, it gets washed.)

Who’s in the room, and where

If you watch a game with certain fans, including me, you’d better watch where you are in the room. If it’s working, you can’t move until the game is over. If it’s not working, time to rotate.

I can neither confirm nor deny that one time when Ohio State was playing well, then started slumping, I picked up my cat and took him out of the room. Hey, it’s a fact that they were doing fine until he strolled in there.

Special snacks

No brainer here. What you eat on game day, and when, influences team chemistry, and your own.

I think my daughters might be able to write a chapter in a book about my superstitions when it comes to sports. I say, “Whatever it takes.”