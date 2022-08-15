Best of Dayton: 20 most popular categories so far with a week left to nominate

We’re more than a week into nominations for Best of Dayton, and we’ve already seen the usual high excitement from the community in Dayton’s original reader’s choice contest.
As always, some of our categories see even more competition. We checked for the categories seeing the most action so far. See if this list spurs any thoughts on who you want to nominate.
A reminder that the number of times a person or place is nominated plays a gigantic role in who the finalists will be, and you can nominate once per day in each contest.
Timeline
Check out our guidelines for more information.
» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22
» Then, we choose the finalists
» Voting: Sept. 6-26
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at our most-nominated categories, in order of number of nominations:
- Best Pizza
- Best Bakery
- Best Donut Shop
- Best Breakfast
- Best Hamburger
- Best Family Restaurant
- Best Mexican Food
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best Brewery/Distillery
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Bar/Lounge
- Best Hair Salon/Stylist
- Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
- Best Square-Cut Pizza
- Best Appetizers
- Best Italian Food
- Best Japanese Food/Sushi
- Best Chinese Food
- Best Local Celebrity
- Best Wings