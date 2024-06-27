Best of Dayton 2024: What is the Best Breakfast? Here are the finalists

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming early and often in the competition for Best Breakfast.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

» Click here to vote in Best of Dayton

Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:

Café 19

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

George’s Family Restaurant

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine

Hasty Tasty Pancake House

The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The Brunch Club

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

