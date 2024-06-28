Best of Dayton 2024: Where is the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming in smokin’ hot in the competition for Best BBQ.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best BBQ:

Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

City Barbeque

Company 7 BBQ

Fatback’s Barbecue

KD’s Kettering Bar-B-Q

