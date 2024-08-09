Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Around Town category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Best Artist
• First Place: Lori Daugherty
• Finalist: Taliaferro Sebastian
• Finalist: Ed Pittman
Best Attraction
• First Place: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
• Finalist: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team
• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park
Best Community Supporter
• First Place: The Rubi Girls
• Finalist: Rev. Cool, WYSO
• Finalist: Rabbit Hole Books
Best High School Mascot
• First Place: Centerville High School
• Finalist: Beavercreek High School
• Finalist: Dayton Christian School
Best Independent Living
• First Place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place Retirement Community
Best Landmark
• First Place: Deeds Carillon
• Finalist: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
• Finalist: Dayton Arcade
Best Local Band
• First Place: Wild Front Tears
• Finalist: Team Void
• Finalist: Trapper Keepers
Best Local Musician
• First Place: Nick Kizirnis
• Finalist: MC Picket Fence
• Finalist: Harold Hensley
Best Media Personality
• First Place: Rev. Cool, WYSO
• Finalist: Jamie Jarosik, WDTN
• Finalist: Todd Hollst, WHIO
Best Place to Play Trivia
• First Place: Blind Bob’s
• Finalist: Submarine House
• Finalist: Eudora Brewing Company
Best Place to Work
• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
• Finalist: Day Air Credit Union
• Finalist: Logan A/C & Heat Services
Best Playground
• First Place: Riverfront Park Miamisburg
• Finalist: Aullwood Audubon Farm
• Finalist: Scene75 Entertainment Center
Best Social Media Follow
• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
• Finalist: Heart Mercantile
• Finalist: Performance Wraps