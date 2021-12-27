BEST OF DAYTON: Blue Berry Cafe rules breakfast and brunch in Bellbrook

Andary and her uncle and co-owner, Ray Jean, also decided to offer free hot breakfasts for kids through August of 2020, because they knew all the school programs were coming to a halt.

After remodeling the dining room and expanding in 2019, Andary and her staff decided to turn their new lobby into a temporary food pantry and asked customers for donations to support this effort.

“We want to give back to the community however we can,” Andary said.

Caption Tony Darden, also known as the Muffin Man, is an honorary co-owner of the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook. He bakes up gourmet muffins in different varieties and delights customers daily. Caption Tony Darden, also known as the Muffin Man, is an honorary co-owner of the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook. He bakes up gourmet muffins in different varieties and delights customers daily.

Caption Kelly Andary (front row right of center in blue tie die shirt) and her staff at the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook have weathered the past two years by focusing on giving back to the community, including offering free hot meals for kids during the shutdown and beyond, turning their lobby into a food pantry, and making almost everything on their menu available for carryout. Caption Kelly Andary (front row right of center in blue tie die shirt) and her staff at the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook have weathered the past two years by focusing on giving back to the community, including offering free hot meals for kids during the shutdown and beyond, turning their lobby into a food pantry, and making almost everything on their menu available for carryout.

And that includes the staff, whichtemporarily lost paychecks during the shutdown. The Blue Berry Café gave 50% of its revenue from gift certificate sales to the team.

But the biggest reason people voted The Blue Berry Café as their favorite place for breakfast and brunch in Dayton is the food. From the quiche of the day to special seasonal pancakes and French toast to omelets stuffed with fresh ingredients, everything is made from scratch in the kitchen.

Another big draw is honorary co-owner Darden, who whips up his famous gourmet-style muffins daily and brings them out on trays fresh from the oven to waiting customers. Far from the ordinary muffin, and never on the menu, the surprise flavors of the day range from Pineapple Upside Down to Nutella Crunch, to Red Velvet. Darden’s Muffin Man schtick as he introduces the latest flavor, is worth the visit in itself.

The Blue Berry Café also serves lunch items like sandwiches, including favorites like Avocado Toast, a grilled stacked high club sandwich and burgers. Mimosas and other adult beverages are also on the menu. A call ahead wait list is offered and is highly encouraged during busy weekend times.

“Since April of 2020 we have focused on breakfast and brunch and completely omitted the salad station,” Andary said. “This has made the kitchen run more efficiently and customer don’t seem to mind at all.”

The Blue Berry Café

First Place: Best Breakfast

First Place: Best Brunch

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

937-848-5900

facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe